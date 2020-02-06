This Day Spa Lets You Bathe In Beer While Drinking It At The Same Time

If you’re looking for the ultimate spa experience with a twist, look no further. We’ve found it.

Because this Czech day spa gives you the chance to bathe in a tub of beer – while having a cheeky drink!

Beer Spa Bernard operates out of several locations in the centre of Prague, and offers spa goers the chance to soak their cares away in a specially made wooden tub. The experience includes unlimited beer, which guests can pour themselves from the taps located next to the bath.

And while it is described as a beer bath, it’s not actually just pure beer. It’s a mix of beer as well as other ingredients that include vitamin B, antioxidants and other healing substances. The whole mixture is headed to 36 degrees Celsius for a properly relaxing experience.

If that’s not enough, you can also take part in Wine Wellness, which is basically the same thing but it’s a bath filled with wine.

If this sounds like your kind of experience, find out more here!

