This Dashboard Shows Exactly Where The Coronavirus Has Spread Too

The spread of the coronavirus in central China has now infected thousands as it makes its way overseas. Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that this doesn't become a global epidemic.

Since the first case was identified in early December in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, more than 5,900 people have fallen sick and at least 132 people have died in mainland China. There are also dozens of confirmed cases in 17 locations outside of mainland China.

The number of total cases worldwide now exceeds 6,000.

There is now a dashboard available so you can see exactly where coronavirus has spread too.

Subscribe to Fifi, Fev & Byron on the Fox App for iOS and Android!

Find out how billions have been wiped from ASX amid coronavirus fears: