This Online Charity Is Giving 100% Of Donated Funds To Aussies & Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus

COVID - 19 has no doubt rocked the world in many ways but, there is an organisation who is ready to help struggling Aussies.

This is where the national online charity, GIVIT is here to help.

Many are struggling due to panic buying, on top of the virus’ economic effect exacerbating existing hardships and challenges for disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.

GIVIT CEO, Sarah Tennant said that Australians need to stand together in a united approach in order to navigate the pandemic and to support affected people and communities.

“With negative economic impacts already being felt across the country, we will see a significant increase in people needing assistance over the coming weeks and months – including many who may never have found themselves in such a vulnerable position before,” Ms Tennant said.

“However, dropping off unsolicited items to charities, schools and nursing homes is well-meaning, but it’s not the help that’s needed.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to pledge now and donate when their item is needed in their local area. GIVIT’s online donation platform is a safe and practical way of donating to those most vulnerable and have been hardest hit by this public health emergency.”

If you wish to help fellow Australians impacted by the Coronavirus, please donate funds via GIVIT.org.au to best help those in need.

At this stage, the immediate need for vulnerable Australians are toiletries and grocery vouchers.

GIVIT then sources and provides free essential items to people in need across Australia by matching donations from corporations and individuals with the needs requested.

Ms Tennant also urged all Australian charities, schools, councils and community groups to register via givit.org.au so they can request vital items for the communities they’re supporting through the Coronavirus crisis.

Ms Tennant also stressed that donated items need to be of high quality, “Goods you would proudly give to a family member or friend.”

GIVIT.org.au is free, private and easy to use, and currently supports over 3,200 charities across Australia.

Do your bit and help fellow Australians now.

For more information, click here.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.