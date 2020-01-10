This Canadian Ski Resort Just Raised Over $40K For Aussie Bushfires By Cooking Snags In The Snow

We have heard of some of the most amazing stories of people's generosity and support during what is being named as the most disastrous bushfire event the world has ever seen, but this one takes the cake, all the way from the slopes of Canada.

Staff at a popular ski resort, Silver Star, has decided to throw the ultimate sausage sizzle in the snow to raise money for Australians affected by bushfires.

The event has raised a whopping $12,800 just from the sizzle and SilverStar Mountain Resort is matching it as well which brings the total raised to over $38,000.

"We are just stoked. We are overwhelmed. It’s been amazing. Thank you… The local community's generosity has blown us away. We hope it helps out back home," one of the fundraising staff members wrote in an Instagram post.

The staff are also dedicating all of their tips from the day's event and the rest of the week to the cause. They will also continue to donate a percentage of all of the tips they receive for the rest of the season!

WOW.

This is true Aussie spirit all the way from the other side of the world!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.