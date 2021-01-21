This Bubble O'Bill Ice Cream Cake Is The Ice Cream Cake Of All Ice Cream Cakes

If you've been dreaming of having your favourite Aussie ice cream, Bubble O'Bill on an ice cream cake, today is the day!

Taste have shared the most iconic recipe for their Bubble O'Bill Ice Cream Cake and we are LIVING for it!

But get this, it took 12 months and six versions for them to ace it and wow, are we grateful!

Some of the ingredients include 8 Bubble O'Bill ice creams (don't mind if I do!) and Arnott's Choc Ripple biscuits *drool*

Proving this cake is definitely not for the lactose intolerant (unless you pop some Lacteeze), it's full of thickened cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sprinkles and so much more goodness.

Want to create it for yourself? Head over to Taste to find the full recipe here!

