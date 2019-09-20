This Brandy Playlist Will Get You In The Perfect RNB Fridays Mood

The RNB Fridays LIVE list of performers went next level this morning as the one and only Brandy was announced as the mystery act!

Responsible for some of the biggest tunes of our lifetime, we thought it only fitting that we should pull together some of those tunes to set the mood for Friday, ahead of the singer touching down in Australia.

Tickets to see RNB Fridays LIVE are now on sale, it is the ONLY place you'll see acts like Brandy and Janet Jackson (who will be performing a full set)! Grab your tickets here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!