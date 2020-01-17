This Two Hour Bottomless Brunch Has Unlimited Cocktails And Prosecco For Just $55

Say hello to the ultimate bottomless brunch in Perth this year.

The Garden has solved all our weekend plans until the unforeseeable future with sittings now being available both on Saturday or Sundays, or both!

The brunch will consist of a two-hour sesh of free-flowing prosecco and botanical cocktails.

Plus there is an amazing ala carte menu which sees you get an antipasto platter on arrival, delicious entrees, a brunch or lunch menu and a dessert platter, for just $55 per person.

We promise you that you won't regret it.

For more information, click here.

