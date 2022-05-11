This Big Brother Podcast Is Giving You All The Behind-The-Scenes Gossip!

Big Brother is back bigger and better than ever, and we're ready for all the drama to unfold with a bunch of newbies against some favourite past housemates!

Subscribe to our new Hit Entertainment podcast, The Eviction Room, where we interview all the evictees from the Big Brother house for 2022, and find out all the behind-the-scenes gossip!

In our first episode, we welcomed Big Brother evictee, Josh, who dropped some MASSIVE bombshells!

He told us about his secret plan to get Sam on the show, if Sam is still with hunky returning housemate Drew, who his favourite and least favourite housemates were, and, if he's still in love with Sam!

EPISODE 1:

Big Brother's Josh Drops Bombshell He Got Sam On The Show In A Secret Deal!

