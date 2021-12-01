This Bauble Hack Will Make Your Christmas Tree Look Fuller!

It's time to put your Christmas tree up! If you already have and it's looking a little lacklustre, there's a way you can make it look fuller!

TikTok is great for hacks of all sorts, and they're definitely serving us some Christmas decorating wisdom.

If you need to add some 'oomph' to your tree, all you need are some extra baubles and pipe cleaners!

Take a look at this hack:

Simply weave baubles onto a pipe cleaner, twist it to secure and use the other end to hang it on your tree - how easy is that?!

Here's the same hack using zip ties:

We are DEFINITELY putting this into practice this year!

Putting Up The Christmas Tree Decorations Early Does Impact Your Mental Health

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!