This Aussie Soap Star Was The First To Be Unmasked On The Masked Singer Australia!

We had one HELL of a night watching the first episode of The Masked Singer, where our first celebrity behind the mask was revealed!

We saw performances from Blowfly, Zombie, Knight, Mirror Ball and Thong, and unfortunately, Knight was eliminated from the group, meaning they had to "TAKE IT OFF!"

Guessing panel Mel B, Dave Hughes, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield were unable to detect the celebrity behind the Knight mask, nominating Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins, Shannon Noll, Brendan Fevola and David Hasselhoff as its possible identity.

But, they were way off, with Knight being revealed as Neighbours star Ryan Maloney!

Protected by his beheaded Knight armour, Australia’s favourite mullet touting Neighbour exposed his hidden talent for singing, but it wasn't enough to save his spot on the show. Despite a noble performance, Ryan’s take on Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits didn’t quite measure up to Zombie’s sweet take on Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho.

After his unmasking, Ryan said, "28 years on Neighbours, I tell you this is the shortest job I have ever had!"

Tune in to tonight's episode of The Masked Singer Australia where five new celebrities will battle it out! We can't wait to see who's going to be unmasked next!

