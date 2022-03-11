This Aussie Fashion Collab Is Saving Your Wardrobe With 'Forever Pieces'

We've all struggled with the idea of cleaning out our wardrobes, getting rid of some of the clothes we never wear anymore while also tackling purchasing 'fast fashion' less and investing more in pieces that we'll have for a lifetime.

Australian fashion designer Kym Ellery jetted back to Australia this week from her home base of the city of love (and fashion) Paris and has come to our rescue in a new collaboration between her label Ellery and Witchery.

Kym revealed to Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill why creating 'forever pieces' for our wardrobes was important to her.

Kym also revealed her favourite items to design and what her 'must have' picks are from this collection.

You can check out the Witchery x Ellery collection online in Witchery stores now!

