Aussie Boxing Babe Ebanie Bridges Reveals She Makes Thousands Of Dollars Selling Her Dirty Socks
She's honestly making bank!
Business is BOOMING for this Aussie boxing sensation, Ebanie Bridges, who is selling her used socks starting at $900 each!
She told Xavier, Juelz & Pete about her new side hustle and how it all began! Honestly, we're taking notes...
Take a listen to the full chat below:
