Aussie Boxing Babe Ebanie Bridges Reveals She Makes Thousands Of Dollars Selling Her Dirty Socks

She's honestly making bank!

Article heading image for Aussie Boxing Babe Ebanie Bridges Reveals She Makes Thousands Of Dollars Selling Her Dirty Socks

Business is BOOMING for this Aussie boxing sensation, Ebanie Bridges, who is selling her used socks starting at $900 each!

She told Xavier, Juelz & Pete about her new side hustle and how it all began! Honestly, we're taking notes...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

3 September 2020

Ebanie Bridges
dirty socks
hustle
boxing
