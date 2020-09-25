This Almost Happened Instead Of The Iconic Bridemaids Plane Scene

Bridesmaids has to be one of the best movies to come out of the last 10 years, but can you even imagine it without the plane scene?!

Nup, neither can we. How could we ever forget Kristen Wiig being drunk on the plane and the iconic line, "there's a colonial woman on the wing!"

Bridesmaids almost went with the original scene instead of all the plane drama. Let's just say, we're SO happy

Want to know what the scene was going to originally be?! Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.