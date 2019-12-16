This $3 Travel Hack Will Make Packing So Much Easier

Let's face it, packing for travel is the absolute worst. And if you have to repack your bag to move cities while you are overseas then everything usually gets all messed up!

Busabout's ambassador Leanne Melody has a few handy packing tips that will save you time and won't break the bank.

She recommends rolling your clothes instead of folding them because it saves spaces and also reduces the amount of wrinkles.

She told Escape that when she discovered this helpful hack, she never went back to folding!

"On the road I’ve learnt there is an art to rolling and stuffing," she said.

But how do you actually keep everything organised, especially if you're moving from place to place?

Leanne has a solution!

"After this trip, I can’t travel without packing cubes. They’re $2 from Daiso and they’re the best thing ever to organise your clothes in, and keep everything compact and clutter free."

You can have one for your underwear and socks, in case you need a spare, one for your toiletries and makeup, a larger one for your pants and another larger one for your shirts!

Everything at Daiso costs just $2.80, so their packing cubes are, yep, only $2.80 each!

Happy packing!

