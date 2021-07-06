This 3 Ingredient Gluten-Free Pancake Hack Exists & We Can't Scoff Them Fast Enough!

It doesn't matter if you don't quite consider yourself a breakie person or if you're looking for the perfect way to up the ante on your favourite meal of the day, either way, we have got you covered!

Being a pancake lover from the raw age of three, I have always been somewhat a pancake snob if you will.

But now, after 20-odd-years of pancaking concoctions, I have discovered the ultimate three ingredient recipe that is not only easy to make but delicious, nutritious and gluten free as well!

All you will need is two bananas, two eggs and two table spoons of your choice of GF flour.

Step 1.

Peel the two bananas and mash them with ideally a fork or utensil of your choosing in a small - medium sized bowl, until they are pretty much liquid with no massive lumps.

Step 2.

Add two eggs and stir into the same bowl as the banana mixture until well combined.

Step 3.

Sift two table spoons of GF (or normal) flour into the bowl and mix until well combined. If you like fluffy pancakes, you can swap for self raising flour!

Step 4.

Heat up your pan of choice (we know you have one good non-stick one you like above the others) using a dash of oil (we prefer coconut oil as it adds extra flavour to the pancake) but any oil will do!

Step 5.

Pour your desired pancake onto the pan and cook! Then voila!

Step 6.

Toppings! This is where you can let your creativity run wild. I usually add a side of bacon and maple syrup to ours but honestly, I won't judge what you prefer.

And if you feel like upping the ante (again) on this pancake mixture feel free to add a dash of cinnamon or chocolate chips or whatever you want into it before you cook them up.

Honestly, these are to die for. Plus, they're guilt free, just three easy ingredients!

You're welcome. Happy pancaking!

