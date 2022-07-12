Things Get Awkward As We Ask Big Brother's Top 3 Who They Think Is The LEAST Deserving To Win

Well, this is a bit awkward…!

When Big Brother 2022’s Top 3 (Taras, Reggie and Johnson) caught up with the Hit Network, we just had to ask them the all-important question: who do they think is the LEAST deserving to win?!

Find out what they had to say ahead of the finale:

Stay up-to-date with the latest reality TV goss by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: