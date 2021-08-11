Thieves Steal Rare Digimon Cards and Attempt to Sell Back to Store They Burgled

An Adelaide game store was targeted by thieves who took off with a number of rare Digimon cards, before returning later that day in an attempt to sell them back.

SA Police confirmed that a group of thieves broke into a gaming store on King William Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Thieves made off with board games and a large number of rare Digimon trading cards.

A man allegedly returned around 1.15 pm on the same day and attempted to sell the stolen cards back to the store.

Staff alerted police, who were then led to a nearby house where they found the stolen goods.

Police have charged two 41-year-old men, two 28-year-old men, a 30-year-old woman, and are looking for a sixth, over the alleged theft.

