These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In NSW In The 2010s

One of the most exciting things about heading into a new decade is being able to reflect on the previous ten years.

What were the biggest movies of the 2010? The biggest fashion trends? Which artist’s music summed up the decade?

How about the most popular baby names? Or more specifically, the most popular in your state?

The New South Wales government has released the top baby names of the past decade and surprise-surprise, Charlotte and Oliver come in at number one!

The two names took out the top spot for five solid years last decade, with the NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages reporting 616 babies named Oliver and 530 names Charlotte in 2018 alone.

Take a look at the NSW Top 10 for the 2010s:

Girls:

Charlotte Amelia Olivia Mia Ava Isla Grace Chloe Harper Emily

Boys:

Oliver William Noah Jack Henry Thomas Lucas Liam Leo Alexander

Which names did you love? Which do you think will take over in the 2020s?

