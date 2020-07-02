These Stunning Winter Igloos Are Back With $50 Bottomless Booze & Pizza

Honestly, call the squad, this is the perfect post-iso treat we all need in our lives asap!

The Moseley Bar & Kitchen will offer an opportunity to indulge some of the best food and beverage South Australia has to offer.

Each igloo features a cosy and warm fireplace, fitting a maximum of 8 people. When booking, you can choose between relaxed couch and lounge seating, or a round table dining setting.

For the 2020 season, they will be offering an exclusive opportunity to devour bottomless pizza, with bottomless wine or beer for $50 per person.

You will need to pre-book a session, they currently have three-time slots available: 12noon – 2pm, 5pm – 6.45pm or 7pm – 8.45pm.

Then on Friday & Saturday, they will only be offering drinks from 9pm – close and taking walk-ins between 2pm – 5pm.

So, what are you waiting for! book here.

