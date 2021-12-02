These OG Gossip Girl Stars Are Returning For The Reboot's New Episode

Remember the original Gossip Girl? Hopefully you do, because it was the best show EVER.

Well, while we're still getting used to the idea of a reboot and still can't believe it, we are thrilled to know some OG stars are returning for the new ep!

Zuzanna Szadkowski who played Blair Waldorf's right-hand woman Dorota, is coming back for the reboot and told E! about being welcomed back.

"I was so excited to work on the show with this extraordinary cast. When executive producer Josh Safran asked me to come back, I jumped at it. I've missed Dorota a lot. It was very Gossip Girl to try to keep it a secret!," she said.

Not only that, but Blair's mother, Eleanor and her stepdad, Cyrus, will be seen in the new episode, as well as Dorota's husband and kids who were present at the Hanukkah table seen in the ep.

We're so glad some OG's have returned, even just for a glimpse!

