These Iconic Chunky Cookies Have Been Turned Into A Beer Flavour

If you happen to consider yourself a Perth local, it's pretty much a right of passage for you to have tasted the ooeey-gooey goodness of Get Chunky's iconic cookies.

Now, these thick cookie legends have gone and outdone themselves with a new sticky date cookie beer!

The Get Chunky guys have teamed up with Rocky Ridge Brewing Co and Mane Liquor.

The new sweet sticky date cookie is made with roasted pecans and a butterscotch sauce injection and Rocky Ridge has turned it into a sticky date Russian imperial stout with pecans which they’ve dubbed Chunky Dates.

And it actually comes in at a whopping 10% abv but it's sweet and decadent and perfect for winter treat!

Both the cookie and the beer will be available as of Saturday 25 July but they’ll only be sticking around until the end of winter, so we suggest you get down there before time runs out!

