These Harry Potter Advent Calendars Will Make Christmas Magical!

Wizards, muggles and witches unite, because Christmas just got a whole lot better!

In the lead up to the festive season, we’re getting our first look at all of the amazing Harry Potter merchandise on offer and we’ve spotted some advent calendars that are going to make the 24 days leading up to Christmas the best EVER!

A few versions of the Official Harry Potter Licensed advent calendars are now on the market and we want all of them!

HARRY POTTER JEWELLERY ADVENT CALENDAR $99.99

“From The Carat Shop comes this 2019 Advent Calendar with 24 products from their great range of silver-plated jewellery.

“Includes 10 Slider Charms, Spell Beads, Bracelet Stoppers, 3 pairs of Earrings and 4 Necklaces.

“Officially Licensed.”

HARRY POTTER ACCESSORIES ADVENT CALENDAR $99.99

“From The Carat Shop comes this 2019 Advent Calendar with 24 products from their great range of silver-plated accessories.

“Includes Button Badges, Pin Badges, Keyrings, Pens and Bookmarks.

“Officially Licensed.”

HARRY POTTER ADVENT CALENDAR $49.99

“This year your Christmas will be magical with this limited edition Advent Calendar from Cinereplicas.

“Officialy Licensed product includes 24 exlcusive products behind each door including, magic socks, pencils, badges and more.”

HARRY POTTER - POCKET POP! ADVENT CALENDAR #2 $89.99

You can find these gems HERE at the Store of Requirement or HERE at Quizzicalley.

Get shopping!

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!