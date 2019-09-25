These Cocktails In Bottles And Cans Are About to Take Over Your Spring Sessions

It is no secret that the warmer weather has well and truly hit and what else goes better with the heat, than a cocktail?

Forget the pop of a cork, squeak of a corkscrew or twist of a screw cap. This Spring is all about impressing with Insta-worthy cocktails and getting all of the credit with none of the fuss.

This week, BWS has revealed a brand new range of premium premixes, bringing ease, class and convenience to at-home drinking.

We are all about this!

Many of BWS’ top premium distillers have now moved into the premix space, adding their own lines of batched cocktails that require no bartender trickery.

These are the top picks to add to your trolley for a much easier and MUCH tastier Spring:

This changes the whole game for spring and summer!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!