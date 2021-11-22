These Black Friday Accommodation Deals Are Getting Us Ready For Travel!

Missing travel? So are we! But now that borders are opening and we're starting to get more freedoms, there's no better time to book a trip interstate, especially with Black Friday deals coming in hot!

Wotif.com have given us the holiday gift guide of all holiday gift guides, including deals of at least 20% off select hotels. WOO!

Here's some of the deals we're loving:

QT Melbourne: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, QLD: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Novotel Sydney Darling Square: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Capri by Fraser Brisbane: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Salamanca Suites Hobart: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Esplanade Hotel Fremantle: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

The Abbott Boutique Hotel Cairns: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Paradise Links Resort Port Douglas: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

New Zealand:

Swiss-Belsuites Pounamu Queenstown: Up to 36% off select accommodation*

Hotel Grand Windsor MGallery by Sofitel: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Mercure Wellington Abel Tasman: Up to 30% off select accommodation*

Peppers On The Point - Lake Rotorua: Up to 20% off select accommodation*

Thailand:

Diamond Cliff Resort and Spa - SHA Plus: Up to 65% off select accommodation*

Oriental Residence Bangkok - SHA Plus: Up to 25% off select accommodation*

Indonesia:

Serene Villas: Up to 45% off select accommodation*

Padma Resort Legian: Up to 38% off select accommodation*

United States:

Four Points By Sheraton New York Downtown: Up to 29% off select accommodation*

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World: Up to 22% off select accommodation*

United Kingdom:

The Standard London: Up to 30% off select accommodation*

YOTEL Manchester Deansgate: Up to 40% off select accommodation*

The Knight Residence Apartments by Mansley: Up to 25% off select accommodation*

The Bath Priory Hotel and Spa: Up to 30% off select accommodation*

The gift of travel is looking pretty damn appealing! Make sure you don't miss these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!

*The cost of the accommodation featured are two-night stays for travel between 11-13 Feb 2022, or three-night stays for travel between 10-13 Feb 2022 for a standard double room. Prices are not guaranteed and vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

