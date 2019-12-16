These Beachy Glamping Spots Near Brisbane Will Make Your Summer!

If you love the idea of getting out and experiencing the great outdoors, but dread the thought of a sandy bed or having to dig a hole to go the toilet, we hear you.

This weather is definitely fuel to the old adventure bug, and makes that weekend nostalgia even stronger.

So we’ve put together a list of a few of the best glamping spots around Brisbane!

Adder Rock, Stradbroke Island

These beachfront Eco Island Tents in Adder Rock feature queen size beds, decking, large fly windows and doors and are fitted with ceiling fans (so you won't boil during the day!). They come with tables and chairs, full electric powering, refrigerator and storage facilities. You can literally rock up, dump your bags and head to the beach!

Murphy’s Creek Hideaway

If you’re looking for a quiet weekend escape but don’t want to compromise on luxury a Serengeti safari tent at Murphy’s Creek Hideaway is for you. The luxury tents feature king size beds, private ensuites with a claw foot bath, outdoor fire pits and much more. Sleep under Eucalyptus trees and wake to the sound of birds! If you feel like putting your glass of wine down and peeling yourself off your day bed, there’s plenty of activities to do too. Either way, we won’t judge!

Moreton Island Adventures

No need to pack the air mattress and sleeping bag, these furnished tents include a queen size bed, private ensuite and veranda overlooking the giant Melaleuca trees. There’s solar powered lighting in the tents and bunks are available if you’re bringing the kids. Up the adventure with kayaks, snorkel sets, stand up paddle boards and fishing gear available for hire.

Alure Stanthorpe

Now this is glamping at its most indulgent! Set on a 50 acre property just outside Stanthorpe, Alure provides a luxurious escape. We’re talking beautiful four poster bed, chandelier, his and hers vanities, outdoor lounges, private BBQ and an outdoor heated spa. You might need to roll up the window flaps, but that’s about the only thing this luxurious experience has in common with camping.

Lake Somerset Holiday Park

These safari tents are a cheaper alternative but still include your essential creature comforts. The space includes a double bed, bunk beds, dining table and chairs, bar fridge and two decks. No need to figure out how the tent poles fit together or worry whether you’ve got enough Esky space for beers. Lake Somerset is the ultimate spot for watersport enthusiasts and only a short drive to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and unwind amongst nature.

Rainbow Beach Ultimate Camping

If you like the idea of roughing it a little, but dread the hassle of having to set up camp and dig a dunny hole, this one is for you. Rainbow Beach Ultimate Camping have fully equipped beachfront campsites already set up for you! All you need are your clothes and food, the rest of your campsite will be pitched and packed, you’ll even have your own private toilet and shower.

Amity Point Ecoshacks

Just incase even the fanciest of tents doesn’t cut it for you, we’ve found these gems. Drawing inspiration from the local Quandamooka People’s culture, the design of these shacks are a mixture between a typical Straddie beach shack and a tent. Situated on absolute waterfront sites, the shacks can sleep up to six people and there’s even a TV! Watch the sun go down from your deck and explore the area with complimentary electric bikes.

Happy glamping!

