These Are The Top TikTok Dances You Can Learn If You're Stuck At Home

Find yourself stuck at home with not a lot to do? Problem = solved! Put your dancing abilities to the test & learn some of the most popular TikTok dances going around! If you wanna be as cool as the biggest dancing stars on TikTok & find excuses to show off to everyone how naturally gifted you REALLY are, now's your chance:

Say So - Doja Cat

Lottery - K Camp

Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

Gimme Some - global.jones

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Get Up (feat Chamillionaire ) - Ciara

Vibe - Cookiee Kawaii

TOES - DaBaby

Brb, becoming TikTok famous...

