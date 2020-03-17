These Are The Top TikTok Dances You Can Learn If You're Stuck At Home
Brb becoming a star
Find yourself stuck at home with not a lot to do? Problem = solved! Put your dancing abilities to the test & learn some of the most popular TikTok dances going around! If you wanna be as cool as the biggest dancing stars on TikTok & find excuses to show off to everyone how naturally gifted you REALLY are, now's your chance:
Say So - Doja Cat
Lottery - K Camp
Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
Gimme Some - global.jones
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Get Up (feat Chamillionaire ) - Ciara
Vibe - Cookiee Kawaii
TOES - DaBaby
Have we missed any? Let us know on our Facebook page!
Brb, becoming TikTok famous...
Missed the show? Catch up on all things Hughesy & Ed here: