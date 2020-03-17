These Are The Top TikTok Dances You Can Learn If You're Stuck At Home

Brb becoming a star

Article heading image for These Are The Top TikTok Dances You Can Learn If You're Stuck At Home

Find yourself stuck at home with not a lot to do? Problem = solved! Put your dancing abilities to the test & learn some of the most popular TikTok dances going around! If you wanna be as cool as the biggest dancing stars on TikTok & find excuses to show off to everyone how naturally gifted you REALLY are, now's your chance: 

Say So - Doja Cat
Post
Lottery - K Camp
Post
Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
Post
Gimme Some - global.jones
Post
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Post
Get Up (feat Chamillionaire ) - Ciara 
Post
Vibe - Cookiee Kawaii
Post
TOES - DaBaby
Post

Have we missed any? Let us know on our Facebook page!

Brb, becoming TikTok famous...

Missed the show? Catch up on all things Hughesy & Ed here: 

 

 

 

Amber Lowther

3 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

TikTok dance
Hit Entertainment
TikTok
Listen Live!
TikTok dance
Hit Entertainment
TikTok
TikTok dance
Hit Entertainment
TikTok
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs