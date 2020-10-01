These Are The Top Aussie Bogan Baby Names For 2020

Naming your baby is a pretty big deal..like, that is the name you have chosen for them for the rest of THEIR LIFE!

But some parents have really taken it too far, giving their babies some suuuper bogan names. Some of these are so bogan that they've made it in author Sabrina Rogers-Anderson's book, The Little Book of Bogan Baby Names.

From 'Carryn' to 'Axe', these names have proven that we're still developing as a human race.

Want to know what bogan baby names made the list? Find out here & try not to laugh:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.