These Are The Exact Sunglasses Love Island UK 2022 Stars Are Wearing!

Aussie sunglasses brand, QUAY has coupled up with Love Island UK as their official eyewear partner for 2022!

You'll be able to wear the exact same eye candy as the Islanders, and there are 16 statement-making sunglasses in the collection, starting at only $65.

The range of sexy sunnies comes in a variety of shapes and colours, including polarised and blue light lenses.

New styles will be dropped weekly as they are seen on the show, so you'll have to tune in to each episode to indulge in the best specs of your life!

Here are some of our favourites so far:

To shop the Quay X Love Island collection, you can do so here!

