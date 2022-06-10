These Are The Exact Sunglasses Love Island UK 2022 Stars Are Wearing!

Shop them here!

Article heading image for These Are The Exact Sunglasses Love Island UK 2022 Stars Are Wearing!

Aussie sunglasses brand, QUAY has coupled up with Love Island UK as their official eyewear partner for 2022!

You'll be able to wear the exact same eye candy as the Islanders, and there are 16 statement-making sunglasses in the collection, starting at only $65.

The range of sexy sunnies comes in a variety of shapes and colours, including polarised and blue light lenses.

New styles will be dropped weekly as they are seen on the show, so you'll have to tune in to each episode to indulge in the best specs of your life!

Here are some of our favourites so far: 

QUAY Big Time in Black/Brown To Orange

QUAY Big Time in Black/Smoke

QUAY High Key Mini in Black Fade

QUAY Jezabell in Gold/Smoke 

QUAY Jezabell in Black/Black Purple 

QUAY Nightfall in Black/Smoke

Let It Run in Black To Clear Smoke

QUAY Glow Up in Gold Tort To Brown

QUAY High Key Links in Gold Black/Pink

To shop the Quay X Love Island collection, you can do so here

Amber Lowther

10 June 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Style
Love Island UK
