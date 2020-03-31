These Are The Businesses Still Open In Orange
#SCASupportsLocal
#SCASUPPORTSLOCAL
Helping our local community
The #SCASupportsLocal Campaign aims to promote our local businesses in Orange and the Central West.
We encourage the use of #SCASupportsLocal on social media posts so we can see the businesses who are open and those who have been affected by Covid-19 and need your support when they reopen.
We are all in this together!
Our local community thrives on people who invest in it. Even when times are tough, think about supporting the local businesses in Orange and the Central West, because we help keep their businesses moving forward.
A lot of our local partners are thinking outside the square to ensure social distancing is followed. They also want to continue to provide a service to Orange and the Central West.
Check out each business on Facebook, Instagram or online for their individual offers.
If you’re after a delicious takeaway/delivery option check out these restaurants and cafes on Facebook or online for what they’re offering:
The Orange City Centre Food Court
The Hotel Orange and The Overlander Indian Restaurant
Zona Kitchen Bar Events
Racine Bakery
Deja Brew Parkes
Hogs Breathe Café Orange
The Village Bakehouse Orange
Orange Cellars
If you’re stuck at home, looking around and thinking about your next renovation, when the time is right, consider these businesses:
BnH Blinds
Frank Smith Work Clothing
Granite Transformations
Petries Mitre10
Speciality Paints Repairs
Buckley’s Carpet Court
Amber Tiles
Canobolas Air
Doolans Panther Protect
Inland Blinds & Shutters
Tilstons Plasterboard
Solomons Flooring Orange
LA Wardrobes
Doolans Panther Protect
For health and lifestyle basics check out these local pharmacies and health services that are still operating for our convenience:
Starchem Pharmacy
Orange Central Medical Square
Specsavers
Blooms the Chemist
Hansens Optometrist
Central West Injury Compensation Support Service
Brees Own Holistic Healing
Macquarie Medi Spa - Retail
Local businesses thrive your support. Think about these local businesses who are still open. Some offer a click and collect services or delivery check out their Facebook pages or websites:
Harvey Norman Orange
Lucknow Skin Shop & Boot Barn
Lounges Plus
Daquinos liquor stores
Regency Jewellers
Toy World
Breakout River Meats
Caboodle of Orange Gifts
Pick Me Flowers & Gifts
Canobolas Caravan and Marine Centre
Tyrepower Orange
Weily’s Betta Home Living
Bushman Tanks
Orange Furniture One
Ashcroft's Supa IGA
Pets at Peace
Stockman’s Ridge Wines
Netwaste
Newy’s Dry Cleaners
East Orange Post Office
Wangarang Industries
Signarama
Farmgate Butchers
For businesses that can help with your home spruce, check out these businesses and services:
Littles Power
McArdles Cleaning & Restoration
Test N Tag
Browns Mowers & Chainsaws
Thomsons Nursery
Now is a good time to do some online web surfing, perhaps it’s time to buy a new car or get one serviced? Maybe you’re looking for some car accessories? Or a different set of wheels?
John Davis Motors
Absolute Auto Body
Orange Motor Group
Burcher E.F.I & Service Centre
Orange LDV & Orange MG
Wisharts Automotive
West Orange Motors
TJM Orange
On Trac Ag
Central West Trailers
ARB
Toyota Industrial
If you’re interested in buying, renting or just the general property market, contact the businesses below for more information. Perhaps you’re looking at storage options, Shed World can help. If you have questions you don’t know the answers to contact Sandra Kelly Conveyancing.
Century 21
Orange Real Estate
John Cook Real Estate
Is your computer slow from all that web surfing? Peak Connect can help you. Are you thinking of an online marketing strategy? Ready Marketing can help!
Looking for a builder? Craftsman Homes Western Slopes and Cavalier Homes Central West are ready to help you bring your ideas to life!
If you’re thinking of building in the future, check out GJ Gardener Homes online for their latest designs and if you’re looking for some land, build your home in the Parklands Estate.
Thinking about upskilling? Integral Skills & Scaffolding are still operating.
And, while these businesses may be temporarily closed due to the current rules when they reopen, pop down and say hi and support them:
Pollet’s Martial Arts Centre
Orange Oncology and Remedial Massage
Anytime Fitness Orange
Orange Ten Pin Bowl
Wherever you can, support your local hairdressers, butchers, pharmacies, convenient stores, cafes, family-owned businesses and everything in between.
We’re all in this together. Stay positive. Support local.