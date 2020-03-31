#SCASUPPORTSLOCAL

Helping our local community

The #SCASupportsLocal Campaign aims to promote our local businesses in Orange and the Central West.

We encourage the use of #SCASupportsLocal on social media posts so we can see the businesses who are open and those who have been affected by Covid-19 and need your support when they reopen.

We are all in this together!

Our local community thrives on people who invest in it. Even when times are tough, think about supporting the local businesses in Orange and the Central West, because we help keep their businesses moving forward.

A lot of our local partners are thinking outside the square to ensure social distancing is followed. They also want to continue to provide a service to Orange and the Central West.

Check out each business on Facebook, Instagram or online for their individual offers.



If you’re after a delicious takeaway/delivery option check out these restaurants and cafes on Facebook or online for what they’re offering:

The Orange City Centre Food Court

The Hotel Orange and The Overlander Indian Restaurant

Zona Kitchen Bar Events

Racine Bakery

Deja Brew Parkes

Hogs Breathe Café Orange

The Village Bakehouse Orange

Orange Cellars

If you’re stuck at home, looking around and thinking about your next renovation, when the time is right, consider these businesses:



BnH Blinds

Frank Smith Work Clothing

Granite Transformations

Petries Mitre10

Speciality Paints Repairs

Buckley’s Carpet Court

Amber Tiles

Canobolas Air

Doolans Panther Protect

Inland Blinds & Shutters

Tilstons Plasterboard

Solomons Flooring Orange

LA Wardrobes

For health and lifestyle basics check out these local pharmacies and health services that are still operating for our convenience:

Starchem Pharmacy

Orange Central Medical Square

Specsavers

Blooms the Chemist

Hansens Optometrist

Central West Injury Compensation Support Service

Brees Own Holistic Healing

Macquarie Medi Spa - Retail

Local businesses thrive your support. Think about these local businesses who are still open. Some offer a click and collect services or delivery check out their Facebook pages or websites:

Harvey Norman Orange

Lucknow Skin Shop & Boot Barn

Lounges Plus

Daquinos liquor stores

Regency Jewellers

Toy World

Breakout River Meats

Caboodle of Orange Gifts

Pick Me Flowers & Gifts

Canobolas Caravan and Marine Centre

Tyrepower Orange

Weily’s Betta Home Living

Bushman Tanks

Orange Furniture One

Ashcroft's Supa IGA

Pets at Peace

Stockman’s Ridge Wines

Netwaste

Newy’s Dry Cleaners

East Orange Post Office

Wangarang Industries

Signarama

Farmgate Butchers

For businesses that can help with your home spruce, check out these businesses and services:

Littles Power

McArdles Cleaning & Restoration

Test N Tag

Browns Mowers & Chainsaws

Thomsons Nursery

Now is a good time to do some online web surfing, perhaps it’s time to buy a new car or get one serviced? Maybe you’re looking for some car accessories? Or a different set of wheels?

John Davis Motors

Absolute Auto Body

Orange Motor Group

Burcher E.F.I & Service Centre

Orange LDV & Orange MG

Wisharts Automotive

West Orange Motors

TJM Orange

On Trac Ag

Central West Trailers

ARB

Toyota Industrial

If you’re interested in buying, renting or just the general property market, contact the businesses below for more information. Perhaps you’re looking at storage options, Shed World can help. If you have questions you don’t know the answers to contact Sandra Kelly Conveyancing.

Century 21

Orange Real Estate

John Cook Real Estate

Is your computer slow from all that web surfing? Peak Connect can help you. Are you thinking of an online marketing strategy? Ready Marketing can help!

Looking for a builder? Craftsman Homes Western Slopes and Cavalier Homes Central West are ready to help you bring your ideas to life!



If you’re thinking of building in the future, check out GJ Gardener Homes online for their latest designs and if you’re looking for some land, build your home in the Parklands Estate.

Thinking about upskilling? Integral Skills & Scaffolding are still operating.

And, while these businesses may be temporarily closed due to the current rules when they reopen, pop down and say hi and support them:

Pollet’s Martial Arts Centre

Orange Oncology and Remedial Massage

Anytime Fitness Orange

Orange Ten Pin Bowl

Wherever you can, support your local hairdressers, butchers, pharmacies, convenient stores, cafes, family-owned businesses and everything in between.

We’re all in this together. Stay positive. Support local.

SCA supports our local partners.



#SCASupportsLocal