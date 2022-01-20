These Are Officially The Most Googled Celeb Homes!

New research has revealed the most Google celeb homes in the world - from Elon Musk to Harry Styles, this is something we HAVE to see.

Home insurance company Confused.com found the celebrity houses that we're all most curious to look at, and you know what? Some were surprising!

Check out the Top 20 most Googled celebrity homes and how many searches they received in the past 12 months here:

Elon Musk - 1,321,500

Drake - 1,002,500

Kim Kardashian - 842,500

Kylie Jenner - 678,000

Messi - 458,500

Will Smith - 397,700

Justin Bieber - 385,900

Kendall Jenner - 382,400

Ariana Grande - 360,800

Tom Brady - 284,100

Jeffree Star - 264,700

Eminem - 246,700

Billie Eilish - 231,400

Kanye West - 214,100

JoJo Siwa - 213,300

Cristiano Ronaldo - 210,800

Taylor Swift - 199,600

Travis Scott - 192,900

Harry Styles - 178,800

Khloe Kardashian - 178,400

American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s home is the most Googled, with over 1.3 million searches in the last 12 months globally. With a reported wealth of $185 billion, it’s recently been said that he actually lives in a small, rented home worth $50,000 nearby to his company SpaceX’s headquarters!

Drake has the second most Googled celebrity house in the world with over a million searches annually! Next is Kim Kardashian’s home, which has been Googled over 800,000 times a year around the world, and is famous for its extremely minimal design and all-white everything.

