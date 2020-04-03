These 10 Board Games Will Definitely Help To Pass The Time In Isolation!

So we are all currently trapped indoors trying to make the most of our self-isolation, but if you're anything like me and the rest of the world, you've probably just charged through every episode of The Tiger King series and are in desperate need of a break from the TV.

Well, I have the perfect solution for you!

We're about to go old school and provide you with a full list of boardgames you can play from isolation - yes, boardgames!

Whether you get your buddies involved through house party or just play with your designated iso buddy, we've got you covered.

First up... let's test family boundaries...

1. Monopoly

If you and your family haven't flipped a table over a game of Monopoly, are you even family? You'll find Monopoly pretty much anywhere these days, but Kmart is always a safe bet, otherwise you'll find different variations of the game at Mr Toys Toy World!

2. Cluedo

You can't go past this favourite! Solve the mansion murder in a classic whodunnit style murder mystery! Was it Col. Mustard in the Living room?? You'll find this one at Kmart, Big W or Mr Toys Toy World.

3. Hungry Hungry Hippos

Hungry Hungry Hippos is the perfect game to play with the kids! Not only does it take random bursts of energy to take home the win, but it will tire them out like no other board game can. You'll find this one at Kmart, Target or Big W, jump online and order yours before they disappear!

4. Cards Against Humanity (The Office) a.k.a Paper Against The Office

This one is probably best played with friends & your fellow 'The Office' fans rather than family, unless Nanna is cool with wildly inappropriate captions with little to no context. Never the less, if you're family are open to risqué jokes and hilarious one liners from Dwight Schrute, this game is perfect for a few laughs! This one can be found online at Giraffe King Games!

5. Operation

If you've never performed fake surgery and squealed when your fake scalpel touched the edges, did you even have a childhood??? This is a CLASSIC! If you have this hidden away somewhere, dust it off and give it another go, I promise you it's just as much fun as a grown-up as it was when you were kid!

6. Trouble

Trouble is overlooked far too often and can 100 percent, bring out the hidden mercilessness of your loved ones. It's every man for himself and should only be played if you have a comfy couch to sleep on. Trouble has been around for yonks and can be found online, Big W or Target.

7. Guess Who?

Guess Who? is perfect for those of us trapped in doors with one other person! The two player game is SUPER simple for those of you who never had the pleasure of playing this as a kid. You simply eliminate different physical attributes by asking 'yes' or 'no' questions like "Does your person have a moustache?"... you get the idea! You will find the game at Big W, Kmart or Target.

8. Jenga

Jenga is another perfect two player game and suitable for people of ALL ages! It's pretty self explanatory, set it up and one by one, remove pieces from the tower and watch on as the pressure becomes too much for the other players!

9. Articulate

Articulate is great for a good belly laugh! Similar to charades but with words; how quickly can you describe a word without actually saying it?? I promise you, it's much harder than it looks! The game needs to be played with four or more players, so perfect to play with the roomies. This one is super easy to find, jump online and you'll find a list of places near you!

10. Mousetrap

Last but definitely not least, we have Mousetrap. This one is family friendly and has been a household fave for YEARS! Scurry around the board to collect cheese and steal cheese from the other players; it will test your problem solving and decision making skills and will keep you busy for a solid 30 minutes! Again, you'll find Mousetrap pretty much everywhere these days, so jump online and find the closest store to you!

So that pretty much does it, let us know in the comments what games we might have missed!!

Miss the show? Tune into the podcast below...