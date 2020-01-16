There's An Easy Way To Stop Lettuce Going Soggy Too Quickly

If you are a lover of salads, you might have noticed that your lettuce doesn't last too long in the fridge.

This is especially true for those of us who buy bags of lettuce - particularly the large bags! After a few days you might notice that the lettuce isn't quite as fresh as you would have hoped.

But according to food experts, there's a simple way to keep your bagged lettuce crisp and fresh.

The secret is to cut open the bag of lettuce as soon as you get home, and put a paper towel inside.

This will keep absorb extra moisture and keep it nice and fresh in the fridge!

It's definitely worth a try!

