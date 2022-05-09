There's Rumours G Flip Has Moved In With Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause!

If you watched the Selling Sunset reunion, you'd know that Chrishell Stause confirmed her romance with Aussie singer, G Flip!

When asked by reunion host Tan France (Queer Eye) if she was seeing anyone special, Chrishell answered with, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

We also found out they connected after Chrishell starred in G Flip's new music video.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," she said.

While we're not totally surprised about the relationship since there have been rumours circulating about the two being linked for some time, we WERE surprised to hear that G Flip might have just moved in with Stause!

A source has told PEOPLE that Chrishell moved them in to her Los Angeles home! G Flip has been seen taking photos at Stause's home, sending tongues wagging that they're shacking up.

The new relationship comes 5 months after Stause broke up with boss Jason Oppenheim after he admitted he didn't want kids.

