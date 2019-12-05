There’s Going To Be A Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt Across Melbourne

We didn’t think it was possible for Melbourne to get even more Harry Potter themed activities, but it turns out we were wrong.

A very special scavenger hunt developed in partnership with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be unleashed across Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday December 15!

The City of Melbourne’s official website explains, “Solve cryptic clues, complete activities and discover the secrets of our city in this very special scavenger hunt, developed in partnership with JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Navigate your way to six unique locations where you will be tasked with a range of activities. Once all activities at each location are complete, visit the elves at Melbourne Town Hall to have your name entered into the Magical Christmas Quest prize draw for your chance to win the major prize.”

The major prize includes tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Princess Theatre, a night’s accommodation at the Sofitel Melbourne and a $500 Myer voucher.

Find out more HERE.

