There’s A Tropical Island Where You Can Cuddle Dogs On The Beach

If your two favourite things in the world are dogs and island getaways, then we have found your dream destination.

Introducing Potcake Place, a dog shelter housed on a beach in the Bahamas.

Dog lovers can drop by and learn more about what they do to care for local dogs. Their stated mission is to reduce the number of homeless dogs. The volunteers work with local vets to get docs vaccinated and wormed, and try to adopt the pups out into loving families.

Visitors are even able to take puppies out for a play on the beach!

Potcake Place is located on Providenciales, an island that is part of the Turks and Caicos Islands. You can find out more here.

