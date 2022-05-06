There's A Rumour That Tim Dormer Is The Next Bachelor! So We Asked Him!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by previous Big Brother winner Tim Dormer, who is back for the 2022 season!

We found out the differences between the season he was in previously compared to this one.

Tim also let us know if he will be going back to his strategy and if he wants to win AGAIN!

But also, there's a rumour that Tim is the next Bachelor. Could it be true?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Tim had to say about returning to Big Brother & being The Bachelor:

