There’s A Really Fun Way To Celebrate Mardi Gras In Melbourne

With Sydney being the home of Mardi Gras celebrations, some might find it more difficult to find a place in Melbourne to join in the festivities. Fear no more as Melbourne Central and Levi’s are joining forces to create what they are calling the “Pride Phone Booth”.

The Pride Phone Booth will allow visitors to head inside and record messages of support, love and encouragement for the LGBTQI+ community. All you’ve got to do, is pick up the phone and make yourself heard.

It’s an event that Melbourne Central’s Centre Manager Ryan Ling is excited to collaborate on. “Melbourne Central continues to champion equality, inclusivity and progress. We are thrilled to layer in art installations which not only support our LGBTIQ+ community, but also provide a platform for others to share their messages of support.”

All recorded messages will also be available to listen to as a playlist on the Levi’s® Australia Pride 2020 SoundCloud, so not only can you hear your own messages, but it provides the best opportunity of getting it out there to those that might need a message of support.

When: 20th February to 1st March

Where: Level 2, Melbourne Central, Corner of La Trobe & Swanston St, Melbourne

