There's A Massive 20km Swim Happening For Mens Health This Weekend & Here's How You Can Help

Lockie O’Donoghue is swimming laps at this local Perth pool to raise awareness for men's health!

Swim For Life will be an annual event proudly supporting 20Talk and raising awareness and funds to improve young men's mental health and prevent suicide.

If you want to be a part of the mental health movement and would like to donate to the cause head to their GoFundMe page here!

To find out when and where this swimathon is happening...

Take a listen to the full chat with Lockie to find out below:

