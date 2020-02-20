There’s a HUGE Food Truck Festival in Lilydale This Weekend

This weekend Melba Park in Lilydale will once again play host to The Food Truck Festival. Running from Friday through Sunday, there’s definitely plenty of reasons to get down there and find yourself a treat.

There’s already a stack of Melbourne’s most popular food trucks confirmed to be going, a few of those include, Real O.G Burgers, Chatime, Manny’s Doughnuts, Wingsters, B-Boy’s BBQ, Dos Amigos Catering and you’ll find many more vendors at the site.

There’ll also be some live music as well as a few special guests for the kids, with Batman, Wonder Woman and Mickey Mouse scheduled to make an appearance.

You can get yourself in for just $5, or if you think you’re hungry, you can spend $25 to get yourself in with a few savoury and sweet tasters from select food trucks. As an added bonus, by attending you’ll be doing your part, with 20% of all ticket sales going to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Tickets will be available at the gate, but if you’re looking for any more information, or to grab yourself some early tickets, that info can be found here.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Fev Confronts Samantha Markle About Being Paid To Discuss Her Sister