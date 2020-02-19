A Frozen 2 Inspired High Tea Is Happening To Help Support Bushfire Relief

It’s time to head Into the Unknown, there’s a Frozen 2 inspired high tea happening this weekend.

On Saturday the 22nd of February, North Perth Lesser Hall will play host to a variety of activities inspired from the hit Disney movie. Definitely a great place to take the little ones.

They’ll be treated to themed food as part of the high tea, and for those who are more excited to dress up, they will be able to get face sparkles and a glitter tattoo to get the Disney princess vibes.

All proceeds from ticket sales, as well as proceeds from a raffle at the event, will be going towards WIRES Wildlife Rescue, so by attending you’ll be helping our local wildlife.

There’ll also be a performance by ‘Elsa’ and ‘Anna’ from Glass Slipper Entertainment who will be letting it go by playing some of your favourite frozen hits. The kids will even be able to get a photo with them, so they can take that memory home.

For more information about the event, or to get you and the kids ticket to the event, you can find all that information here.

