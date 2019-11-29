There's A Frozen 2 Fundraiser For Leukaemia This Weekend!

If you're wanting to give back to the universe this Christmas, because Christmas is ALL about giving, we know the perfect way!

To help raise money for children's Leukaemia, Orana Cinema in Bussleton will be screening the highly anticipated blockbuster Frozen 2 on Sunday, December 1st at 1PM.

Tickets will be $25 per person including a small popcorn and a small drink! The best part is, $10 of the ticket price will be donated directly to The Leukaemia Foundation to assist with further research into the disease.

The fundraiser is the ideal way for locals to do their part for the community, while kicking back and enjoying a Disney masterpiece for an amazing cause.

Tickets won't be available form Orana Cinema directly, so if your interested, be sure to head to the website to book your tickets now!

Do it for the kids!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...