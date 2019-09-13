There Is Still Time To Strap Your Boots On & Get To Fed Square's Winter Village

We’re only a few days into Spring and the birds are already chirping and the flowers are growing. Even though we’re seeing a little more sunshine, there is still time to enjoy what the cool months have to offer – including The Winter Village.

The Fed Square pop-up has been delighting Melburnians since Autumn. Complete with an ice skating rink for kids and adults alike, it’s pretty much Winter heaven.

All that skating is bound to make you hungry, so head to the Mega Igloo for pizzas, grazing boxes and according to the organisers, ‘the best fried cheese sandwich in Melbourne’. You can grab yourself a mulled wine or a hot chocolate to warm you up or maybe unwind with a themed cocktail.

Haven’t been down there yet? Luckily for you, the team behind it has extended its season until September 29th. Considering how fast this year is going, we’d make a date of it. You can even hire a private igloo!

