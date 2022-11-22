There Are Whispers The White Lotus Is Set To Film Season 3 In Australia

In some incredible news, Binge has announced that The White Lotus has been greenlit for a third season and we cannot WAIT to see some more of our favourite gal Jennifer Coolidge!

Also, rumours are heating up online like a tropical holiday that the show could be shooting right here in Australia!

While no announcements have been officially made, hear what the go is below in under 5 minutes...

