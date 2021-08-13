There Are 20 New COVID Exposure Sites In The Hunter

NSW Health has issued warnings for over 20 new COVID exposure sites in the Hunter.

They're all casual exposure sites and the bulk of them are supermarkets, but also the Green Hills shopping complex.

They now include Woolworths at Glendale, Mount Hutton, Jesmond, Pender Place in Maitland and in the Stockland Centre at Green Hills.

Coles say they've had some casual contacts as well at the Junction on Sunday and Waratah last Friday and Sunday.

There's also been alerts for Bunnings, Big W and a BWS.

Meanwhile, a further two Hunter aged care residents have tested positive to COVID.

They're from the Anglican Care Jesmond Grove facility, where a staff member worked while infectious.

The residents are now in hospital as a precaution.

