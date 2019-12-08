The ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Has Arrived & The '80s Is Officially Back!

The sequel to Patty Jenkins’ wildly successful 2017 film is finally on its way, with Warner Bros. this morning unveiling the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984!

This time, Wonder Woman is facing the Cold War, with the trailer revealing new characters as well as some very notable old ones.

Take a look:

Okay so three things:

1) Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor! For those skeptical about the return, this is something that actually happens in the comics and according to Jenkins is “integral to the story.” Speaking at a Comic Con even in Brazil recently, the director said his return is “integral to the story… I promise you, it’s not a gimmick.”

2.) Kristen Wiig is in it! Although we usually see Kristen as a protagonist, this time, the comedy star will be portraying Wonder Woman’s biggest foe, archaeologist Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. the human-cat hybrid Cheetah! We can’t wait to see this transformation!

3.) Golden eagle armour suit! I repeat: Golden eagle armour suit!!

“In the first movie, we got to establish the story of Diana becoming Wonder Woman,” Gal Gadot explained about the plot.

“In this movie, we’re going to find Diana in 1984. She’s quite lonely. She lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do. She’s doing her calling. She’s helping mankind and saving them — until something crazy is about to happen to her.”

Check out the new character posters too:

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit cinemas June 5!

