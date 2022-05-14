The Winner Of Eurovision 2022 Has Been Revealed

The results of the Eurovision Song Content for 2022 are in!

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra took out the title with their song Stefania, followed by the United Kingdom in second and Spain in third.

Ukraine had been the favourite to win going into the competition, and they sealed it with an emotive performance that had all of Europe rallying behind them.

Australia's Sheldon Riley finished in 15th place.

The festivities kicked off at 5am AEST Sunday morning, with many Australians getting up bright and early to watch the live show.

If you missed it, you can watch the replay of the Eurovision Song Contest Final tonight on SBS from 7.30pm.

