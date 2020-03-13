The Whitton-Darlington Point Road Bridge Upgrades Have Commenced!

The long awaited upgrades to the Whitton and Darlington Point Road Bridge have finally begun and locals are itching to see the finished product!

The works come after $3 million in funding was approved by the NSW State Government, partially funded by the Leeton Shire Council and the Murrumbidgee Irrigation and Transport for NSW.

According to the Council's Manager of Special Projects, Adrain Edgcome-Lucas, the upgrades to the bridge will help to support heavy freight vehicles travelling between Whitton & Darlington Point.

“Performance Base Standard (PBS) Level 3A is the newest rating of freight efficient heavy vehicles entering into Australia’s traffic population, similar in length and characteristics as a two-trailer road train. The works are being undertaken as the current bridge is not suitable for these higher rating vehicles and is showing signs of distress. Council is engaging in this work now to ensure the integrity of our Shire’s roads.” - Cr Adrian Edgcome-Lucas

The entire project will be delivered by major contractors Murray Constructions from Deniliquin and will be managed by the Leeton Shire Council.

Locals won't have to wait long with the upgrades expected be completed by October 2020.

Stay tuned!

