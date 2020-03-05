The Way You Sleep Next To Your Partner Says A Lot About Your Relationship

How do you and your partner sleep at night?

It turns out there’s a science behind the way you sleep at night, and the way you are positioned in bed can say a lot about your relationship!

Studies have been conducted to see how many people sleep in particular positions, with interesting results. And there's even names for each of the positions!

94% of couples who spend the night in contact with each other are happy with their relationship

10% of couples sleep apart from one another to get a good night’s sleep.

25% of couples argue in bed because they’re kept awake by their partners

