The Wait Is Over! Queer Eye Season 5 Is Almost Here!

YAAAAAAAAS! Queer Eye is back this June for season 5 and we cannot wait!

The Fab 5 will be taking their transformation skills to Philadelphia, and we're so ready to get an extra dose of Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo & Tan!

We're getting prepped for more self-love, encouragement, bravery & fabulousness...and probably some tears of joy.

I mean, look at this promo poster!

Queer Eye season 5 is set to drop on June 5 on Netflix.

