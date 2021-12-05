The Voice Of 'Blinky Bill' Reveals She Gets Possessed By The Koala

"I don't know what he's gonna say next"

Article heading image for The Voice Of 'Blinky Bill' Reveals She Gets Possessed By The Koala

Pic: ABC

You may not know her name but you definitely know her voice.

We were joined by Robyn Moore (best known for voicing the little Aussie legend, Blinky Bill) who told us about everything from starring in Ajax commercials to voicing politicians on one of Australia's longest-running radio series, How Green Is My Cactus.

Prepare to feel like a child again when you catch our interview with Robyn:

Nick Barrett

5 December 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

